Tin-shed schools still delivering strong results: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday told the High Court that several of its schools functioning out of tin sheds are still delivering excellent academic outcomes, despite infrastructure constraints.

The submission came in response to a public interest petition highlighting the conditions of students studying in makeshift classrooms. The petition, filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal, raised concerns about three institutions, including Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Kamla Market and two government schools in Ashok Nagar.

Addressing the issue of Kamla Market, the government said in its affidavit that “no student is required to sit in tin-shed classrooms.” According to the Directorate of Education, the school has 38 permanent classrooms, all of which are being used for teaching. In addition, the multipurpose hall, with a capacity equivalent to four classrooms, has been converted into two teaching spaces. Administrative units such as the staff room, offices, and the principal’s room have been temporarily shifted to tin sheds. “With this arrangement, all academic activities will be conducted in pucca rooms,” the affidavit assured.

On the two Ashok Nagar schools, the government defended their functioning under tin sheds, pointing to their strong performance in board examinations. In the academic year 2023–24, Class 10 pass percentages stood at 98.43 percent in the girls’ school and 95.8 percent in the boys’ school. The results improved further in 2024–25, with the pass rates rising to 98.75 percent and 100 percent, respectively.

The affidavit also noted that the schools are serving 56 differently abled students, supported by five special educators. Additional facilities such as CWSN-friendly toilets, dual desks, green boards, and a central park with plantation have been provided to create a better learning environment.

The government said relocating the schools midway through the session would disrupt studies, especially as nearby schools are already overcrowded, with each accommodating nearly 3,000 students. It also cited the feedback of parents and residents, who during School Management Committee meetings in June 2024 and September 2025 strongly opposed shifting. Concerns over safety, financial burdens, and inconvenience to children were recorded as key reasons.

However, petitioner Ashok Agarwal criticised the stand taken by the administration. “This is the first time Delhi has seen a government justifying teaching more than 1,000 students of Classes 6 to 12 entirely in tin-shed classrooms,” he said.

The case has been listed for the next hearing on October 9.