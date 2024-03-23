‘Timing of CM’s arrest aimed at disrupting electoral process’

NEW DELHI: In a stunning turn of events, the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sparked controversy and raised serious concerns about the integrity of the investigation process. Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was detained under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over allegations of illegal coercion and abuse of power by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Kejriwal’s arrest has been condemned by the AAP as a politically motivated move orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly as it coincides with the upcoming General Elections.

Atishi, a senior leader of AAP, has criticised the timing and execution of Kejriwal’s arrest, suggesting it aims to disrupt the electoral process and stifle opposition voices.

The justification provided by the ED have come under intense scrutiny, with AAP arguing that the case against Kejriwal lacks any substantial evidence and relies heavily on coerced statements. Despite a year-long investigation and more than 200 raids, no evidence linking Kejriwal to any criminal activities has been uncovered.

Additionally, AAP alleges that the ED has engaged in unethical practices, such as trading leniency for statements from co-accused individuals, in exchange for their bail approvals. Co-accused individuals, including the son of a ruling party MP from Andhra Pradesh, were allegedly pressured to provide statements against Kejriwal and others to secure their own release.

The arrest under Section 19 of the PMLA faces scrutiny on multiple fronts, notably the absence of solid evidence linking Kejriwal to any money laundering activities. AAP contends that the actions of ED amount to an abuse of power and a violation of Kejriwal’s rights as both a sitting Chief Minister and a leader of a national political party.

Moreover, concerns have emerged regarding the repercussions of Kejriwal’s detention on governance and public interest in Delhi, especially in the lead up to the elections. AAP asserts that Kejriwal’s detention not only undermines democratic principles but also impedes the party’s ability to actively engage in the electoral process.

The unfolding situation has reignited discussions about the independence of investigative agencies and the imperative for greater transparency and accountability in their functioning. As Kejriwal remains in custody, AAP is determined to explore legal avenues to contest what they perceive as an unjust and politically motivated arrest.