Timarpur Lake to become tourist attraction; Min Atishi inspects site

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards transforming Delhi into a ‘City of Lakes,’ the Delhi government is diligently working on the development of Timarpur Lake as a potential tourist destination.



Water minister Atishi recently inspected the site, emphasising the government’s commitment to completing the project promptly. The 40-acre project, nearing completion, aims to be a tourist attraction, combining aesthetic appeal with sustainable governance.

During the inspection, Atishi emphasised the project’s dual purpose, stating, “Timarpur Lake is an example of sustainable governance that will recharge millions of litres of groundwater daily.” The lake’s design incorporates a 5-acre Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to treat 25 MLD of water daily, contributing to both water treatment and groundwater recharge.

The project, currently in its final phase, has completed 90 per cent of the work for the first stage. Construction was temporarily halted due to GRAP restrictions, but upon completion, the lake is poised to become a major tourist destination. Atishi revealed that “People in nearby areas are excited and eagerly waiting for the opening of the lake premises.”

Timarpur lake goes beyond being a picturesque destination, it is a strategic effort by the government to address water scarcity. Atishi shared, “Anticipating the possibility of water being recharged daily from Timarpur lake, the project signifies a significant water management effort.” The development includes facilities like food cafes, open-air theatres, butterfly parks, and more, enhancing the lake’s appeal.

The government’s focus on water management extends beyond Timarpur lake, with ongoing efforts to construct and restore lakes across Delhi.

These water bodies are envisioned as crucial future water sources for the capital. Officials reported that the construction has generated enthusiasm among the local population, eagerly awaiting the opening of the lake premises.

The transformation of Timarpur lake is a testament to the Delhi government’s commitment to revitalising neglected areas. The site, once marred by a defunct treatment plant, evolved into a beautiful lake, providing relief to locals from the previous environmental concerns. Atishi noted, “The locals are extremely pleased with the development of the lake,” highlighting the positive impact on the community.