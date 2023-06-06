Timarpur Lake in city to soon welcome tourists

New Delhi: The Timarpur Lake, spanning 40 acres, will soon be open for tourists with the development work being in its final phase as 90 per cent of the work from the initial phase has already been completed.



The state’s Water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reviewed the project work during the inspection of Timarpur Lake on World Environment Day. The remaining work is expected to be finished soon, after which the lake will be open to the general public.

The lake complex will comprise facilities like a food cafe, selfie point, step plaza, museum, open-air theatre, butterfly park, gallery and an auditorium. Also, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is being constructed on 5 acres in the lake premises which will treat 25 Million Litres per Day (MLD) water daily.

Bharadwaj instructed the officials to ensure the timely completion of high-quality tasks. He also engaged in tree plantation activities around the lake while spreading the message of environmental conservation.

The project aims to establish an ecological system and implement cost-effective methods to maximise underground water recharge. The STP being constructed here will channel clean water into the lake. Once the project is completed, it will aid in water storage, and groundwater recharge, and contribute to water treatment.

The STP is being constructed as part of the second phase of the Timarpur Lake Complex project. 25 MLD (Million Litres per Day) of water will be treated in this plant

daily. It is estimated that Timarpur Lake has the potential to recharge 15 to 20 million gallons of water daily.

He said the government is recharging the groundwater by renovating and constructing new lakes in the capital Delhi. “With this initiative, Delhi will not only become a city of lakes, but the groundwater level will also improve. In the coming time, the capital will have its own sources of water from the different lakes being built in Delhi. Indigenous plants are being planted around the lakes to revive the ecosystem,” Bhardwaj added.