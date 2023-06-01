Timarpur Lake complex will open to public in July: DJB V-C

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Wednesday inspected Timarpur Lake project which is scheduled to open for public in July.

The Timarpur Lake complex will develop as a tourist destination with facilities like food cafes, open air theatre and auditorium.

The first phase will soon be completed and the lake will be opened for the general public in the first week of July. He said that Timarpur Lake complex is being constructed in an area of 40 acres.

The project will play key role in making Delhi a ‘City of Lakes’ with 15-20 MGD of water being recharged everyday, Bharti said.

The Vice Chairman after inspecting the Shakurbasti RO Plant said that it has been built to provide clean drinking water to those residing in slum areas. The DJB has provided smart cards to the slum dwellers in Shakurbasti through which they can avail water. With the help of smart cards, people are being provided 20 liters of water free of cost every day from the plant

The Timarpur Lake Project will have a sewage treatment plant for the artificial lake. Moreover, provisions have been made for ground water recharge and many tubewells are being installed for the production of water.

Apart from the construction of an artificial lake, food cafes, open air theatre an auditorium will also be created in the lake premises. After the opening of the lake complex, people will be able to take advantage of facilities like open air theater and step plaza in the seating area while enjoying the natural beauty of the lake. A selfie point has also been set up in the lake premises, Bharti said.

Tourists will also be able to enjoy taking selfies amidst the natural beauty of the lake site.

Besides the lake complex, the DJB is also developing sewage treatment facilities on five acres of land. Under the second phase of the project, a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) is being built in the Timarpur Lake Complex. About 25 MLD of wastewater will be treated in the plant and the treated water will then be used to fill the lake that will help recharge the groundwater. Timarpur Lake is likely to recharge 15 - 20 million gallons of water on a daily basis.

The DJB Vice Chairman shared that the development work of the second phase of this project is in speed and it is expected to be completed in the coming three months.