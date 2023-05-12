Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Two more inmates of Tihar jail now arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two more inmates of Tihar jail in connection with the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the prison, officials said on Thursday.



The accused, identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehman, were also lodged in jail number eight of Tihar prison in which Tajpuriya was stabbed to death allegedly by four members of a rival gang, they said.

According to police, Chavanni is a local gangster and involved in some assault cases, while Rehman is a convict in a kidnapping case from Gujarat.

A senior police officer said that Rehman had allegedly helped the four assailants get rid of the weapons used in the murder while Chavanni had covered the CCTV camera with a bedsheet during the incident that took place on May 2.

The assailants had used improvised weapons to kill Tajpuriya, police said, adding they were seized.