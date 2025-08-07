Tillu gang shooter nabbed after shootout

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Manjeet alias Dada, a sharp shooter of the Tillu Tajpuriya Gang, following a shootout in Sarojini Nagar. Manjeet, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, was wanted for the March 28 murder of Karan Thapa, a member of the rival Gogi Gang.

He opened fire on police when intercepted and was injured in retaliatory fire. A pistol, stolen motorcycle, and mobile phone were recovered. During interrogation, he confessed to acting on instructions from gangster Deepak Pakasma alias Bhola. Manjeet, a school dropout, has six previous cases, including attempt to murder and POCSO violations. His arrest is seen as a significant step in tackling inter-gang violence in the capital.