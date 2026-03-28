Tillu gang sharpshooters arrested after encounter

new delhi: Three members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang have been arrested, two of them after a brief encounter in outer Delhi’s Rohini, in connection with the Ravi Bhardwaj murder earlier this month in Bawana, officials said on Friday.



Those arrested have been identified as Chetanya (22), Kunal alias Shunty (23) and a juvenile. While Chetanya was earlier apprehended during the investigation, Kunal and the juvenile were held after an encounter with the Crime Branch in Rohini Sector 28, they said.

According to the police, the encounter took place around 12.50 am on March 26 when a Crime Branch team intercepted the duo riding a scooty. On seeing the police, the accused allegedly fired indiscriminately, prompting retaliatory action. Both sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were overpowered.

During the exchange of fire, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Kumar Nagpal and a head constable were also hit, but escaped unhurt due to their bulletproof jackets, a senior police officer said.

Two semi-automatic pistols along with seven live cartridges, eight empty shells and a stolen scooty were recovered. A tempo used in the crime has also been traced, they added.

The arrests come in connection with the March 19 killing of Bhardwaj, a resident of Harevelli village in Bawana, who was shot dead inside his house. Three others, including his father, were injured in the firing. The attack is suspected to be part of an ongoing gang rivalry between the

Gogi and Tillu gangs.

During investigation, Chetanya emerged as a key conspirator who allegedly provided the shooters with details about the victim’s residence and movements and even pointed out the target prior to the attack. He was in touch with other conspirators through mobile communication and later deleted incriminating data, police said.

Based on his disclosures and technical evidence, police identified the shooters, including Kunal and the juvenile, who were directly involved in carrying out the killing. The assailants had reached the spot on two motorcycles and opened fire in a coordinated manner, killing Bhardwaj on the spot and injuring three others.

Police said the crime was executed on the directions of gang members linked to Deepak Pakasma and Himmat alias Chiku, who are currently leading the Tillu gang. Tarun alias Tori emerged as a key conspirator linking shooters and informer. Police arrested main shooter Akash alias Bittu in Begusarai. A Tillu Tajpuriya gang operative, he was involved in a retaliatory killing in the Gogi–Tillu gang rivalry.