Till May: Delhi Police register 518 cases under NDPS Act, arrest 674

New Delhi: In a move towards eradicating the drug menace from society, Delhi Police on Monday commenced a fortnight-long programme — “Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada”. Every year the city organises awareness programmes on “International Drug Trafficking Day” on June 21 to sensitise the citizens against harmful drugs.



Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, ANTF (Crime) claimed registering 518 cases under NDPS Act till May 31, and arrested 674 with drugs. The approximate quantity of drugs seized is 10 kg charas, 235 kg opium, and 1,700 kg marijuana (ganja), 35 kg smack/heroin, 72 kg poppy head, 15 kg cocaine, 20 kg ephedrine, 1 kg meth, 1 kg amphetamine, 200 grams of MDMA etc.

The city police officially announced that during this drug awareness fortnight, we call upon the youth, who are particularly vulnerable to drug use, to be highly cautious about the deadly effects of drugs.

“The prevalence of drug use among young people is more than twice as high as that among the other age groups. Equivalent pressure to experiment with illicit drugs is an aggravating factor when self-esteem is often low. Those who take illicit drugs are mostly misinformed or are unaware of the health risks involved,” the Delhi Police communique added. It also mentioned that many people become depressed and lonely after taking drugs and begin to feel ill. Drug addiction is a serious problem in our society, which affects future generations.

During the drives against active drug traffickers or suppliers, Delhi Police busted several huge networks or rackets of drug traffickers and kept the supply side on a tight leash. Moreover, the Delhi Police officials also confirmed

that action has been initiated against several top traffickers of Prevention Of Illicit Traffics in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) and financial investigation. It further assured of being determined to take stringent

action against all drug traffickers. To crack down on drugs, various operations and campaigns are being run by the districts and units of Delhi Police including the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), and Crime Branch.

Various programmes are being organised during this fortnight-long curriculum, which will end on June 26.

The Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora flagged off the campaign where police barricade stickers were unveiled conveying a public message about Drug-Free India. Rath or Jan Sampark Vahan, Nukkad Natak and the runners’ team to spread drug-free India messages were sent across districts of Delhi. Besides district-wise events will also include the MoU to be signed between XLRI, Jamshedpur and Delhi Police on June 19.

Counsellors and experts or doctors of Brahmakumari Sansthan will deliver lectures on June 23, walkathon programme has been organised at India Gate on June 25 in the morning, about 15,000 kg of illegal drugs will be destructed on the last day, June 26, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and a pledge against drugs will be taken at a mega event at Talkatora Stadium here, where the L-G will also be present in the evening along with other Delhi Police senior officials and dignitaries.

Sending out a precautionary message, the city police added, “Drug abuse is a serious problem that can have devastating consequences for individuals, families, and society. Addiction can cause a person’s physical, mental and economic problems and even cause death. Delhi Police is committed to

fighting drug abuse and helping people battle drug addiction.” The police also appealed to citizens to make this campaign more participatory to fight against drugs and to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.