Tilak Nagar: Man fatally stabbed over sister’s relationship dispute

NEW DELHI: A 27‑year‑old man was fatally assaulted outside his home in Tilak Nagar on Monday after a dispute over a romantic relationship with the sister of the deceased, leading to the arrest of one individual.

The accused were identified as Anmol alias Honey (23), a resident of Chand Nagar, Delhi, Piyush alias Pannu (23), a resident of Vishnu Garden, Maddi Wali Gali, and Pritpal (25), a resident of Chand Nagar, Tilak Nagar.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ishmeet Singh of Vishnu Garden, succumbed to stab wounds at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, prompting an ongoing manhunt for his attackers.

The victim, Ishmeet, returned home on the evening of May 19 when he encountered Anmol and several associates loitering near his residence. Eyewitnesses reported that an argument quickly escalated, and Anmol, along with friends Pritpal and Piyush, began physically assaulting Ishmeet.

During the melee, one of the assailants inflicted a stab wound to Ishmeet’s lower left leg, causing him to collapse. The group then fled the scene.

Ishmeet’s father rushed him to DDU Hospital, where doctors fought to control internal bleeding and stabilise the victim.

Despite emergency surgery and intensive care, Ishmeet died of his injuries late that night, hospital officials confirmed. Police stated that the attack originated from a family dispute related to Anmol’s relationship with Ishmeet’s sister.

Ishmeet had repeatedly urged Anmol to end the relationship in accordance with the family’s wishes, but Anmol’s refusal led to escalating tension between the two, ultimately resulting in the fatal confrontation.

The accused, Pritpal, was arrested shortly after the assault. Two other men, Anmol and Piyush alias Pannu at large. Police have launched raids across Delhi to apprehend them.

Delhi Police have registered a murder case and launched a manhunt for Anmol and Piyush, appealing for public assistance via a special helpline. The Khyala incident has revived concerns over rising communal tensions in west Delhi. Forensic teams continue investigations and post-mortem procedures.