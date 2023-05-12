Tihar: Over 90 jail officials transferred

New Delhi: More than 90 jail officials here were transferred on Thursday, days after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by members of a rival gang, officials said.



Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal ordered the transfer of 99 officials including assistant superintendents, deputy superintendents, head warders and warders, an officer said, adding more transfers could take place in the next few days, including from the jail headquarters.

According to a senior official, the Tajpuriya murder was viewed seriously by the authorities which prompted a streamlining of things and also necessitated the need for ground level changes.

The step has been taken with a view to send out a strong message that laxity in duties will not be tolerated, the officer added.

CCTV footage showed Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison last week.