Tihar official duped of Rs 50L by couple

New Delhi: Deepak Sharma, an assistant superintendent at Delhi’s Tihar Jail and a well-respected figure in the world of bodybuilding, has found himself ensnared in a fraudulent scheme amounting to Rs 50 lakh.



The disconcerting incident transpired when Sharma was approached by a couple with an enticing proposal to invest in their health product brand. The offer was accompanied by the promise of not only substantial business gains but also the prestigious role of a brand ambassador.

The chain of events unfolded after Sharma’s encounter with Rounak Gulia, a woman he had met during the reality show “Ultimate Warrior,” broadcasted on the renowned Discovery Channel. Seizing the opportunity, Rounak Gulia introduced Sharma to her husband, Ankit Gulia, an accomplished entrepreneur in the health product sector.

As outlined in the filed First Information Report (FIR), both Rounak and Ankit Gulia artfully convinced Sharma to invest a whopping sum of Rs 50 lakh in their burgeoning health supplement venture. The couple artfully portrayed this as an avenue brimming with potential profits, underlined by the guarantee of a role as the brand ambassador for their products.

However, the narrative took a sombre turn when, subsequent to the transfer of the said amount, Rounak Gulia and her husband Ankit absconded. Left in the wake of their disappearance, Sharma was left with no choice but to lodge a formal complaint against the duplicitous couple. Law enforcement swiftly responded to Sharma’s plea, and a case of cheating was officially registered at the Madhu Vihar police station, situated in East Delhi.

A resident of West Vinod Nagar in East Delhi, Deepak Sharma’s unfortunate brush with this scam underscores the perilous nature of seemingly lucrative offers, even for individuals of prominence. This incident serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us all to exercise diligence and vigilance, particularly in matters that intertwine finance and promises of grandeur.

As the investigation into the recent case unfolds, a new revelation has come to light regarding the couple at the center of the controversy. It has been uncovered that the duo had previously been embroiled in a strikingly similar fraud case in Rohtak, Haryana.