Tihar Jail violence: Prisoner stabbed in ongoing gang feud

NEW DELHI: The war between Tillu Tajpuriya and Gogi gangs took another victim, when a prisoner was stabbed in a fight that broke out inside the Tihar Jail Number 3, according to police.



The injured, Hitesh, a murder case undertrial, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he is under treatment, they said on Thursday.

The fight had allegedly broken out Wednesday around 11.15 am between Hitesh, a member of Gogi gang, and two others from Tillu Tajpuriya gang, an officer said.

A police source said that Hitesh was stabbed with a weapon similar to an ice-pick.

“On Wednesday, a matter was reported in Hari Nagar Police Station from DDU that an injured man from Tihar jail has been brought to the hospital. Based on that, the local police reached the hospital and inquired about the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

“The names of the persons who attacked Hitesh have come as Gaurav Lohra and Gurinder. As of now, the confirmation about the identity of the attackers is a matter of investigation. Hitesh sustained injuries and was shifted to the

DDU hospital,” he said.

The officer said Hitesh has been in jail since 2019, while Gaurav and Gurinder are undergoing trial in cases of murder and attempted murder.

“Based on the nature of injuries, a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and the investigation

is being conducted,” the

DCP added.

A sources from inside the prison said that Hitesh was talking with other inmates, when the two approached him and started an argument with him.

“Soon the verbal spat turned into a scuffle and one of the accused stabbed him with ice-pick. Hitesh was immediately rushed to a hospital and jail authorities informed the matter to the police,”

the source said.

There are no VIP leaders lodged in jail number 3, the person said.

Gangster Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by several members of a rival gang in the same jail in May last year.