Tihar Jail Forge Partnership with Max Healthcare for Inmate Skill Training

In a recent initiative Delhi Prisons embarked on a venture by joining forces with Max Healthcare, the initiative called "Prarambh 2.0" was launched in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Friday.

The collaborative effort marks the initiation of the Skill Training Programme for Sustainable Livelihoods, Max Healthcare, a pioneering corporate sector initiative that aims to provide essential skills to 1200 inmates, fostering their prospects of successful reintegration into society.

This signifies the first-ever corporate collaboration for a skill training program within an Indian correctional facility. The Skill Training Programme aligns with Tihar Jail's existing rehabilitation initiatives, which concentrate on education, vocational training, and therapy to reduce recidivism rates and facilitate the inmates' re-entry into mainstream society.

Sanjay Baniwal, Director General Delhi Prisons stated that this corporate social responsibility (CSR) program reflects a commitment to making a positive impact on underserved communities, particularly in the realms of education and skill training. The chosen job role for the skill training program is 'Food and Beverage Steward' within the Hospitality sector, a decision reached through extensive consultations with stakeholders. This role offers promising job market opportunities, ease of training adaptation, and seamless fitment within the hospitality sector, enhancing the chances of successful reintegration into society.

The National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) Level 4 course, spanning 340 hours, will be conducted by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) in adherence to the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) guidelines. THSC-appointed assessors will evaluate candidates, and upon successful completion, the 1200 trainees will undergo placement workshops and mock interviews. This approach allows industry representatives to directly interact with the inmates, fostering trust in the program's outcomes, Baniwal mentioned.

"Initiatives like these have breathed new life into inmates’ hearts, who till now had felt hopelessness and despair. I am confident that Prarambh 2.0 will inspire more inmates to join the program, learn new skills, and forge a new identity and future for themselves to reintegrate into society." DG Sanjay Baniwal quoted.