Tihar inmates celebrate ‘Karwa Chauth’: Officials

At least 195 female inmates of Tihar jail participated in ‘Karwa Chauth’ on Wednesday, officials said.

According to a jail official, the festival was celebrated by 140 inmates lodged in jail number 6 and 55 inmates in jail number 16 in the presence of jail superintendents.

‘Karwa Chauth’ is celebrated by Hindu women who observe fast from sunrise till moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husband’s lives. Jail administration arranged articles and other items required for the prayers, official said. Currently, about 650 female jail inmates are lodged in jail number 6 and 150 in jail number 16.