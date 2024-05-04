Tihar inmate stabbed to death after an altercation over food

NEW DELHI: In a tragic incident that took place in the confines of Tihar Jail, a 29-year-old undertrial prisoner (UTP), identified as Deepak, was declared dead upon arrival at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital on Friday. The victim, hailing from Central Jail-3, Tihar Prison, and a resident of Shakurpur, Delhi, succumbed to a single stab wound to the chest.



Deepak had been jailed in CJ-3, Tihar Prison, as part of a case under sections 392/302 IPC, registered at Paschim Vihar police station, Delhi. Authorities swiftly informed the Ld. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), West, to appoint a Magistrate to conduct proceedings under section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the official said.

The tragic turn of events unfolded when Deepak allegedly engaged in a confrontation with a fellow inmate over a dispute concerning food. The assailant, identified as Abdul Bashir Akhondzada aka Sameer (44) a citizen of Afghanistan and was arrested under section 307 IPC at Lajpat Nagar police station.

The altercation escalated, resulting in Akhondzada reportedly wielding a sharp metal object, fatally striking Deepak. The incident occurred around 12:30 PM, casting a shadow over the routine operations of Tihar Jail, DCP West Vichitra Veer mentioned.

Officials have confirmed that no evidence suggests any gang involvement in the incident. Instead, it appears to be an isolated altercation stemming from a disagreement over food, with Deepak serving as a sevadar.

As the investigation progresses, an FIR under section 302 IPC has been lodged, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter.