Tihar has become torture chamber for CM Kejriwal: AAP

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused Tihar Jail of turning into a torture chamber for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Kejriwal is being closely monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Lieutenant Governor’s (L-G) office round the clock.



Singh, addressing the media, raised concerns over the treatment of Kejriwal, stating, “Tihar Jail has become a torture chamber for Arvind Kejriwal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his office watch what Arvind Kejriwal is doing 24 hours a day by accessing the CCTV link.”

“After all, why is there so much surveillance, what are you seeing Modi ji, what do you want to see Prime Minister ji,” he questioned.

Singh continued to question the motives behind the surveillance, suggesting that the PMO and L-G are monitoring Kejriwal’s every move, including his health condition and daily activities. He criticised the excessive monitoring, stating, “You want to see whether Arvind Kejriwal got medicine or not, whether Arvind Kejriwal got food or not, how much Arvind Kejriwal is reading, how much he is writing, how much he is sleeping.”

The AAP leader expressed concern over the well-being of Kejriwal, highlighting the delay in administering insulin, essential for Kejriwal’s diabetes management. “The struggle of the people of Delhi fructified as Arvind Kejriwal was today administered insulin, which was necessary to save his life, which the AAP had been demanding,” Singh remarked.

Singh also criticised the Prime Minister’s focus, urging him to prioritise pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and women’s safety rather than allegedly targeting Kejriwal. “Prime Minister Modi, you want to bring down the morale of that Arvind Kejriwal who left the job of IRS, who quit the Chief Minister’s chair in 49 days,” he stated.

The AAP MP cautioned against what he deemed as dictatorial conduct, emphasising that the surveillance on Kejriwal signifies a larger conspiracy against him. He urged the Prime Minister to engage in healthy competition by focusing on developmental work rather than tactics aimed at harassing political opponents.