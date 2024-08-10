Tight slap on dictatorship: AAP slams BJP’s ‘politics of hatred’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) erupted in celebration on Friday as the Supreme Court granted bail to Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, after 17 months of incarceration in a case deemed fabricated by the party.



The jubilation at the AAP headquarters reflected a profound sense of vindication, with party leaders hailing the decision as a resounding victory for democracy and justice.

In a press conference held at the party headquarters, AAP leaders praised the Supreme Court’s decision, with Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh describing the bail as “a tight slap on the dictatorship of the BJP and the Modi government.” Singh emphasised that the bail was a significant blow to what he labelled as the ruling government’s “dictatorial” tactics.

The AAP leader accused the BJP of indulging in a politics of “hatred” and “ill will”, saying AAP leaders were jailed because of a “political grudge”.

He criticised the BJP for allegedly keeping Sisodia in jail without substantive evidence, saying, “For 17 months, you kept a person in jail against whom there was not a single proof, not a single rupee was recovered, no property papers were found. The only effort was to keep Manish Sisodia in jail.”

Singh also raised concerns about the broader implications of Sisodia’s detention, questioning, “Who will give an account of the 17 months of Manish Sisodia’s life that were wasted, who will answer for the mental torture that his family faced?” He further criticised the BJP’s alleged motives, stating, “The purpose is not to investigate but to arrest and put people of the opposition in jail.” Singh expressed hope that the Supreme Court’s decision would lead to the release of other AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, who are also currently imprisoned.

AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai echoed Singh’s sentiments, celebrating Sisodia’s release as a victory for the “education revolution” he spearheaded. Rai noted, “Manish Sisodia presented a great model of education in the entire country, but the dictatorial government kept him in jail for 17 months without any facts and evidence in a fake case. Today, the truth has won.”

Senior AAP leader and Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj underscored the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling for broader judicial practices, noting, “The SC has set an important example for the judiciary of the entire country today.” He criticised the prolonged investigation and the delay in trial, stating, “The Central Government and its ED gave an undertaking that the entire trial would be completed within six to eight months, but it has not even started yet. How can you keep someone in jail for 10 years without proving anything?” Bharadwaj also expressed concern about the judiciary’s delays, emphasising that bail is a right, not a privilege.

The mood at the AAP headquarters was festive, with party workers celebrating Sisodia’s release with drums and sweets. The jubilant atmosphere extended to Sisodia’s residence, where

family members expressed their relief and joy.