Tight security at New Delhi Railway Station post stampede; passenger influx continues

New Delhi: Tight security arrangements are in place at the New Delhi Railway Station, a day after a stampede claimed 18 lives there on Saturday night, police said.

Delhi Police, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), has deployed additional personnel to manage rush at the station, which remained overcrowded on Sunday with thousands of passengers struggling to board trains amid heavy rush, an officer said.

"We have set up barricades, intensified patrolling, and deployed quick reaction teams to prevent any further incidents. CCTV surveillance has also been enhanced, with control rooms monitoring real-time footage for crowd control," the officer said on Sunday.

Announcements are being made to guide the commuters and avoid panic situations, he said.

Saturday's stampede occurred at around 10 pm when a surge of passengers, confused by a mix-up in train announcements, rushed towards platform 16 via a narrow stairway.

Trapped between those trying to move up and others trying to descend, the crowd turned into a human bottleneck. Within minutes, panic spread, and people began falling, leading to a horrifying crush.