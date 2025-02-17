Tight security at LNJP Hosp after stampede

New Delhi: Hundreds of paramilitary personnel were deployed and the entry and exit gates sealed, denying access to everyone except medical staff at the LNJP Hospital, where victims were brought hours after a deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday evening that left at least 18 people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Chaos erupted at the station when a massive crowd rushed to board trains to Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is being held, triggering the stampede.

There was a heavy deployment of paramilitary forces outside the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain (LNJP) Hospital and the gates to the facility were barricaded with police ropes, preventing entry. All the entry and exit gates were sealed, with security personnel enforcing strict access control. Visitors were thoroughly checked and only those with official reports were allowed inside the Delhi government-run hospital.

Even media personnel were denied access, with strict orders in place to restrict movement within the hospital premises.

Some distraught family members were not allowed to enter the casualty and orthopaedic departments, where the injured were being treated.

Meanwhile, the RML Hospital said that five of the 18 victims died due to traumatic asphyxia. The LNJP handed over the bodies to the RML Hospital which conducted a post-mortem examination on them, it said.