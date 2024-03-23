Tidal wave of outrage and defiance across nation

New Delhi: In response to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, a tidal wave of outrage and defiance swept across the nation. From the streets of Delhi to the far-flung corners of the country, citizens, and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rose in unison, protesting vehemently against what they perceive as an attack on democracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.



In a show of solidarity, AAP workers and supporters converged on the streets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Bangalore, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and various other states, denouncing Kejriwal’s arrest and condemning the BJP’s alleged misuse of investigative agencies.

Expressing concern over the crackdown on protests, Pathak emphasised, “The way they are misusing the police is unimaginable. I believe that nothing of this sort has ever happened before in the history of India.” He accused the BJP of curbing basic rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

AAP Delhi State Convenor, Gopal Rai, echoed these sentiments, stating, “The way they are being treated, it seems like a state of emergency has been declared within the country.” He criticised the detention of Kejriwal’s family members and the restrictions placed on meeting them, highlighting the erosion of civil liberties under the BJP government.

Senior AAP leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, emphasised the resilience of the AAP and its supporters in the face of adversity, declaring, “Revolution never stops by oppression. The more the Prime Minister oppresses, the more the revolution will grow.”

He warned that Kejriwal’s arrest would galvanise millions of supporters across the country, undermining BJP’s electoral prospects.

The protests led to disruptions in daily life, with metro services on several lines suspended and significant traffic jams reported in key areas like ITO, Rajghat, and Vikas Marg. The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories urging commuters to avoid affected routes due to the ongoing protests.

The protests reverberated beyond Delhi’s borders, with states like Punjab, Haryana, Assam, Karnataka, and others witnessing massive demonstrations. In Punjab,

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was detained, adding fuel to the already charged atmosphere.

Even as the protests unfolded, police actions drew criticism for their heavy-handedness. AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the police, sparking outrage among party members and supporters.

As the political standoff intensified, voices of support poured in from various quarters. Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, and Sitaram Yechury voiced solidarity with Kejriwal, condemning what they perceived as an assault on democratic values.

In the midst of the chaos, hashtags like “IStandWithKejriwal” and “IndiaWithKejriwal” trended on social media platforms, reflecting widespread public support for Kejriwal and the AAP.

Despite the crackdown on dissent, AAP leaders remained undeterred, vowing to continue their fight against what they perceive as authoritarianism. With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the political landscape remains fraught with tension, as the battle for democracy rages on.