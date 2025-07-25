Thunderstorms, rain likely today

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, one degree above the season’s average, the weather

office said.

The minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below the season’s normal, according to the IMD.

The humidity level was recorded at 88 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Friday.

The city’s air quality was in the satisfactory category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 92 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI reading between 51 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’.