Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; 10 flights diverted

New Delhi: A severe thunderstorm reaching speed up to 80 kilometres per hour and rain hit the national Capital on Tuesday evening, affecting vehicular movement and leading to diversion of many flights.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said another western disturbance is likely to bring storms and rain to the northern plains, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark until June 5.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Delhi experienced moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speed of 70-80 kilometres per hour, the Met office said. As gusty winds blew across the city, many pedestrians rushed for shelter as it began to rain while vehicular traffic was also affected.

“Due to bad weather in Delhi, 10 Delhi-bound flights were diverted (nine from Jaipur and one from Lucknow) between 6:25 pm and 8 pm,” an airport official said. The weather office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Wednesday, warning of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.