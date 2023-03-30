Thundershowers, strong winds fell trees, hit traffic

New Delhi: Strong winds followed by a thunderstorm lashed the national capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday with the weather department predicting similar weather conditions even for Friday.



Waterlogging was reported from some areas in West Delhi while incidents of fallen trees were reported from Civil Lines, Rohini, and other areas of the National Capital Region.

Two teenagers suffered injuries after a wall collapsed in Noida. The teenagers had taken shelter along the nine-inch wall at a construction site in Sector 44 when the incident happened around 7 pm, a police official said.

The rainfall impacted traffic at key junctions during the peak hour as vehicles crawled through water-logged streets.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, received 5.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm.

The Palam observatory received 1.1 mm of precipitation while Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 7.6 mm, 4.5 mm and traces of rainfall, respectively. In East Delhi, a hailstorm was also reported.

The skies turned cloudy Thursday evening and gusty winds swept Delhi bringing in heavy showers.

The rainfall lashed Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajiv Chowk, Delhi Cantonment, India Gate, Safdarjung and Lodi Road.