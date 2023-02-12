Three woman, man arrested for kidnapping baby boy from hosp

New Delhi: A mother of three daughters was arrested for contracting a man for Rs 3.4 lakh to kidnap a baby boy from a hospital in Rohini, police here said on Sunday.

Besides her, police arrested two other women, and a man, the alleged kidnapper, for stealing a three-month old boy from Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, they said.

On February 6, the child’s mother reported to police that her four-month-old son was kidnapped from BSA Hospital by an unknown man, following which a case of kidnapping was registered at Rohini North Police Station, police said.

According to police, analysis of CCTV footage from the hospital showed that a man came to the hospital on February 5 around 4.20 pm looking for an opportunity to kidnap the child.

“In the footage of February 6, the alleged man was seen leaving the hospital around 9 am from Gate No. 2 with the kidnapped child,” a senior police officer said. Police then scrutinised the CCTV footage from Sector 11, Rohini, where the hospital is located. The footage showed the suspect sitting in a blue e-rickshaw with the boy. The rickshaw was found to have been made by Thukral Company, the officer said.

The lead led police to a distributor of Thukral Company, who told police that he had sold over 200 e-rickshaws of blue colour. Police located the driver of the rickshaw who told them that he had dropped the suspect near a park in Sector 18, Rohini.

The man had called up a woman on the phone, who got someone to pay the rickshaw fare through Paytm, the officer said. “The lady had paid the cash to the driver with the help of a vendor named Babloo through Paytm. Analysis of the vendor’s mobile number led investigators to the alleged lady Rani whose name has been changed to protect the identity,” he said. On the basis of Call Detail Records, police arrested Rani from a call centre in Badli Village where she worked. Rani led police to Alok, 25, the kidnapper, and he too was arrested.