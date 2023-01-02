Three unidentified people robbed goods worth nearly Rs 12L from e-retail company warehouse

noida: Three unidentified persons robbed goods worth nearly Rs 12 lakh on early Sunday morning from a warehouse of an e-retail company in Surajpur area of Greater Noida. Police have registered a complaint and started an investigation. The incident was also captured by CCTV camera of the warehouse. Police recovered the footage for the investigation.



Avdhesh Pratap, SHO of Surajpur police station said that the incident took place around 3 am when the security guards were sleeping and around 13 staffers were working inside it. However, at the time of incident, the staff members had gone for a tea break in the canteen.

"Three men wearing helmets came in, took the cash and left within about 2-3 minutes. From the footage, it is evident that the men were well aware of the entire premises and knew exactly when the staff would leave and where the cash was kept," the SHO said.

Officials informed that at the warehouse most of the goods were kept and packed for delivery. Most of the staff was involved in packing and had finished their work for the night. They had taken a tea break and kept the warehouse shutter half-closed while waiting for the pickup truck to arrive around 3am.

"In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that three men wearing helmets came on a motorcycle while two men went in and one stayed back as a lookout near the guard. Within a few minutes, the two men returned with the cash and all three left on the motorcycle. We received a call around 4 am about the incident on the helpline," the SHO

added.

Police have registered a complaint under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC and four teams have been formed to nab the accused. "All the staff present are being questioned and other CCTV footage are also being reviewed. While the number plate of the motorcycle is not clear in the cameras, officials are also trying to get the number by seeing the cctv footage of nearby areas of the warehouse," police said.