Three Tillu Tajpuriya gang members apprehended in murder case

NEW DELHI: Two sharpshooters and an informant linked to the infamous Tillu Tajpuriya gang were arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police’s Outer North District team and the Special Cell, in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man during a gang-related shootout in Outer Delhi’s Alipur area. A PCR call at the Alipur Police Station had alerted the police.



The deceased was identified as Narender Malik alias Dhilla (26), residing in Alipur, Delhi.

The arrested accused were identified as Vishal (20), a resident of Sonepath, Haryana, Happy (22), a resident of Alipur, Delhi, and Bharat Kumar alias Babu (23), a resident of, Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.