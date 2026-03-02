Three stabbed at hosp after family dispute

NEW DELHI: A dispute between two families turned violent inside Sharda Medical Centre in Central Delhi’s Turkman Gate area on February 24, when four men allegedly carried out a knife attack that left three persons injured. All four accused have been arrested, police said.

A PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at Chandni Mahal Police Station shortly after the incident.

The accused have been identified as Wasim (31), Faeem (33), Salman (27) and Ali (23), all residents of Chandni Mahal.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute after Wasim’s wife was admitted to the hospital by her sister due to a medical issue. Wasim arrived at the hospital with his mother, where a verbal altercation reportedly broke out between him and his in-laws. The argument soon escalated into a physical scuffle between Wasim and his brother-in-law.

Police said Wasim then called his brother Faeem for support. Faeem allegedly reached the hospital on a scooty along with Salman and Ali.

The trio are accused of attacking Wasim’s brother-in-law with knives, stabbing him in the stomach and causing serious injuries. When Wasim’s father-in-law and maternal uncle intervened, they were also assaulted and injured.

Based on the father-in-law’s statement and medical examination reports, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Within five hours, police apprehended all four accused.

Three knives — including two button-operated weapons and a desi chhuri — along with the scooty were recovered. Further investigation is underway.