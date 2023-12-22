Three people test positive for Covid in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Once again Corona virus has hit Ghaziabad with three persons including an elderly woman testing positive for Covid, said officials.



As per officials, the new cases includes a 45-year old man, his 70 year old mother and a 36-year old man. After showing symptoms, the patients were tested for Covid in the district lab ans the reports showed them Covid positive.

The history of one of these patients was scrutinised and was found that he had returned from foreign country, possibly the infection has spread from somewhere there. His mother got infected after coming into his contact, said district surveillance officer, Dr RK Gupta.

He added that the patients are in home quarantine and have been given treatment. ‘The health department has also got samples of the family members and instructed to remain alert’ Gupta added.

CMO Ghaziabad Dr Bhavtosh Shankdhar said that as of now no new

guidelines have come from the government. ‘Instructions have been given to all CHC and PHC in-charges that if corona like symptoms are seen in the patients coming to the hospital, then samples should be taken and tested. The health department has been alerted after finding a Covid positive patient. There is no need to panic as we have all medical arrangements in place’ said CMO Singh.

He appealed people to follow the Coronavirus guidelines such as social distancing and wearing mask, especially elder people.

He said that symptoms like persistent fever, cough, feeling tired quickly, nasal congestion, runny nose, headache and diarrhea are of the new corona variant JN1.

In such a situation, the victim can immediately go to the nearby government hospital and get the Covid test done and start treatment.