Three Nigerians deported in illegal residency crackdown

NEW DELHI: In a concerted effort to enforce immigration laws, Dwarka District Police from the Delhi Police have deported three foreign nationals found to be residing in the area without valid visas.

An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police about the foreigners.

The accused were identified as Ndubuisi Nwachukwu Godwin (37), Tochukwu Micheal Okoyie (40), and Goodness Okonkwo (25), all were residents of Nigerian National.

In July, Uttam Nagar Police, under Dwarka DCP’s directives, intensified efforts to identify and deport foreign nationals overstaying their visas. The detainees were found residing illegally in Dwarka and have been transferred to a detention center for deportation. This operation highlights the Dwarka District Police’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws.