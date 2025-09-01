Three nabbed with heroin worth over Rs 4 cr

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three drug peddlers, including two women, with heroin worth over Rs 4 crore.

An anonymous tip led the Anti-Auto Theft Squad to act. The accused were identified as Afsana (23), wife of Abdul Majid alias Chintu of Jahangirpuri, and Narender (37) with his wife Jyoti alias

Manshi (35), residents of Himgiri Enclave, Burari.

On August 29, police intercepted Afsana in Kalandra Colony, Bhalswa Dairy, recovering 300 grams of heroin. She was booked under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. During interrogation, she disclosed details about her suppliers, prompting further raids the same night.

Narender was caught near the Transport Authority office in Burari with his scooty, while Jyoti was arrested at their home. A search of their residence yielded 712 grams of heroin in multiple packets. Sections 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act were subsequently added.

In total, 1.012 kilograms of heroin, valued at over Rs 4 crore in the illicit market, and a scooty were seized. Police said the accused had no prior criminal record. Investigations are continuing to trace the supply chain and other associates.