Three missing girls reunited with family under ‘Op Milap’

NEW DELHI: A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the South West District has successfully traced and reunited three missing minor girls with their families under ‘Operation Milap.’

The police were informed about the girls through missing persons complaints registered at different police stations.

According to the police, the girls, aged 11, 13, and 15, had gone missing from different locations in Delhi but were found through persistent efforts by law enforcement.

The case came to light when a complaint was filed at Anand Parbat Police Station on March 9, regarding the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

Despite immediate searches by police staff, no clue was found. Two days later, on March 11, another complaint was lodged at Jafrabad Police Station, reporting the disappearance of two more minors a 13-year-old and an 11-year-old.

Both cases were registered under Section 137(2) BNS, and initial search efforts yielded no leads.

Determined to locate the missing children, a specialized team led by Inspector Balbir Singh, in charge of AHTU/SWD, was formed.

The team included W/SI Shilpy, ASI Sheeshpal, and W/HC Sangeeta, who worked diligently to trace the girls.

They conducted extensive inquiries, met with the families and friends of the missing children, and engaged secret informants.

Additionally, they distributed photographs and information to police officers, institutions, and individuals who had previously assisted in similar cases.

Police tracked the 15-year-old to Bihar and recovered her at New Delhi Railway Station. The 13 and 11-year-olds were traced to Jama Masjid. All three were reunited with families under ‘Operation Milap.’