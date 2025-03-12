Three labourers perish in tent fire

New Delhi: A devastating fire in a temporary tent in Manglam Road at Delhi’s Shahdara claimed the lives of three labourers in the early hours of Monday. The deceased were identified as Jaggi Kumar (34), Shyam Singh (36) and Jitender Kumar (35), all residents of Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police reports, the fire broke out around 2:00 am trapping the victims inside their shelter. A PCR call was received at 2:42 am regarding the fire in a makeshift jhuggi near a DDA plot, adjacent to the Rotary Club office.

The three deceased have been identified as labourers from Uttar Pradesh and a fourth labourer, Nitin Singh (32), from Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, managed to escape with minor injuries.

The labourers, employed by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) company, had been residing in the temporary structure. They reportedly used a small container of diesel to light the tent and locked the entrance from inside before sleeping. “The fire broke out around 2:00 am Shyam Singh noticed it first and tried to alert us. He attempted to unlock the gate but couldn’t. As the flames spread rapidly, I somehow managed to escape, but the others were trapped inside and couldn’t make it out,” said Nitin Singh, the sole survivor.

The intensity of the fire was exacerbated by a gas cylinder explosion inside the tent. Fire tenders arrived shortly after receiving the emergency call and worked to douse the flames. The bodies were later recovered in a charred condition. Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), confirmed that a distress call regarding the fire was received at 2:22 am.

Three fire tenders were dispatched to the site near AGCR Enclave, close to Garg Nursing Home and Kendriya Vidyalaya. By 2:50 am, the blaze was under control, and by 3:10 am, authorities reported the discovery of the victims.

Senior officials, including SHO Manish and Investigating Officer SI Sokender from Anand Vihar Police Station, reached the site for further investigation.

The crime team and forensic experts also inspected the scene, and the bodies were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police recorded statements from witnesses and registered an FIR at Anand Vihar Police Station under Section 106(1) BNS for negligence causing death.

The fire, worsened by diesel lighting and a locked exit, highlights safety concerns for migrant workers. Authorities are investigating the exact cause.