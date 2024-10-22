Three killed, two critically hurt in Yamuna expressway accident

Greater Noida: Three people were killed while two others were critically injured after their car rammed into another vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway.



The incident took place on Monday morning at around 5 am when the occupants of the Wagon R car were returning from Varanasi to Delhi.

According to Ashok Kumar, the station in-charge of Raya Police Station in Mathura, the speeding Wagon R car crashed into an unidentified vehicle near milestone 110 on the expressway.

“Pankaj Verma, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, New Delhi; Bhavesh Yadav from Araila, Darbhanga District, Bihar; and Rohit, hailing from Chanchora Bazaar, Saran District, Bihar, died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Two other passengers, Nirmal Kumar from Mukundpur Budari, New Delhi, and Ankit, a resident of Dwarka Mor, Delhi, sustained severe injuries in the accident. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their condition is reported to be critical” said Kumar.

Circle officer Mahavan, Bhushan Verma said that Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the driver of the Wagon R may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the tragic accident. “The family members of the deceased and injured have been informed about the incident, and the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem”.

“The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident,” Verma said. The 165-km Yamuna Expressway, linking Delhi and Agra, is notorious for high-speed traffic and past accidents, prompting authorities to urge drivers to exercise caution and follow speed limits.