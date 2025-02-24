Three killed, several injured as pickup crashes into truck

Greater Noida: Three elderly persons were killed while over half a dozen Kumbh devotees are injured after their pickup vehicle rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on late Saturday night. Police said that the devotees were going to Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

According to police, the incident took place near milestone 33 km in Jewar area on the Yamuna E-way. Rahul Kumar, a resident of Deoband in Saharanpur, was travelling to Prayagraj Mahakumbh via Agra with 13 family members in a pickup vehicle.

“Around 11:15 pm on Saturday, the pickup driver crashed the vehicle into a truck from behind. The impact was severe, leaving the occupants of the pickup vehicle critically injured. Police promptly transported the injured to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical attention, where three individuals succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Jewar police station.

Police identified the deceased as Sahab Singh (65), his wife Roshni Devi (65) and a relative Ramvati Devi (60). Among the injured are Rahul Kumar (36), Harpal Singh (44), Poonam Devi(45), Anita Devi (45), Saloni (21), Neelam Singh (40), Pinky (45), Yashveer Kumar (13), Bachchan Singh (38) and Omvati Devi (50).

“Prima-facie it appears that the pickup driver dozed off, resulting in a collision with the truck. The injured were discharged government hospital and are admitted in a private hospital by their family. An investigation has been initiated into the incident and further investigation is underway,” added SHO Singh.

Police have registered an FIR under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving or driving on a public way), 106 (1) (causing death due to negligence), 125 (b) (Endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324 (4) (mischeif) at Jewar police station against unidentified truck driver in connection with the incident.

On February 16, three Kumbh devotees lost their lives, and two others were injured after a speeding bus rammed into their car on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh. The victims were returning their home in Jammu and Kashmir after visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

According to police, five individuals from different families in Trikuta, Jammu, had travelled to Prayagraj for the holy Kumbh bath. While on their way home, their car was hit from behind by a speeding bus near the Tappal police station area. The deceased were identified as Savita Devi, 65, Padam Singh,67, and Yudhveer, 50, Two others, B.R. Sharma (71) and Ritu Gupta (48), sustained injuries.