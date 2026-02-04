Three killed in separate road accidents in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three persons were killed while several others sustained injured in three separate road accidents in the national capital on Tuesday, police said.



In southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, a 23-year-old motorcycle rider was killed while another man sustained injuries in a collision involving two cars and a motorcycle. The accident was reported at 11.57 am, following which a police team rushed to the spot and found a private SUV, a cab and a motorcycle

involved in a pile-up.

The motorcycle rider -- identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), a property dealer -- suffered critical injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

“The cab driver, Ajit Singh, who sustained injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is stated to be stable,” a police officer said.

During verification, police found that the SUV driver, Akshatra Singh (19), did not possess a valid driving licence and he was apprehended. Police said he was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.

In another incident in northwest Delhi, a 45-year-old man died after an unidentified vehicle rammed into his goods-laden rickshaw from behind near Chhatrasal Stadium in the early hours of Tuesday.

A PCR call was received at Model Town police station at 6.24 am. One injured man had been shifted to a hospital, while the other was found

dead at the spot.

Police said the deceased was identified as Santosh (45), a resident of Malikpur village. The injured man, Mewa Ram (45), told police that they were transporting vegetables from Azadpur Mandi when an unknown vehicle hit them from behind and fled. A case has been

registered and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in southwest Delhi’s Rajokri area, a 23-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured after an SUV rammed into a stationary truck on the Rajokri flyover around 3.48 am on Monday.

All the injured were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where the woman was declared brought dead.

Police said the truck had been parked on the flyover after a tyre burst and the driver has been apprehended in connection with the incident. Further investigation is in progress.