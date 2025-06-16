Three killed in Bawana hit-and-run; Cops hunt for tempo driver

New Delhi: A tempo collided with a motorcycle in the Bawana Industrial Area of outer-north Delhi on Saturday night, killing three men and leaving another critically injured.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Bawana Police Station.

According to the police, they have registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the absconding driver responsible for the fatal collision.

A PCR call regarding a serious road accident was received at Bawana Police Station on June 14. The incident occurred near Factory No. C-81 on the Connecting Road in Sector-3 of the Bawana Industrial Area.

A police team promptly responded and arrived at the scene to find three unconscious individuals with severe injuries.

The victims were identified as Bijay (38), son of Lalan Yadav, Ramakhant (30), son of Syamnandan Prasad Yadav, and Nandu Kumar (23), son of Mahesh Prasad, all three were residents of Factory No. 110 in Bawana.

The injured victims were immediately transported to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Pooth Khurd. However, doctors declared all three men brought dead upon arrival.

A fourth victim, identified as Rajaram Namlesh (19), also a resident of Factory No. 110, Bawana, sustained serious injuries and was initially admitted to the same hospital. He was later referred to a higher medical facility for specialised treatment.

Preliminary investigations and a spot inspection conducted by the Crime Team indicated that the victims had been riding a black Hero Passion Pro motorcycle at the time of the accident.

They were reportedly hit by a Tata Campion tempo, whose driver fled the scene following the collision.

Both the motorcycle and the offending vehicle have been seized by the police. A case has been registered under an FIR at Bawana Police Station on June 15 under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to trace the tempo driver who absconded after the incident.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage and gathering witness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident.

Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could aid in locating the missing driver.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination, and further legal proceedings are ongoing.

The accident has cast a pall over the Bawana industrial community, as all four individuals were known to be residing and working locally. Police continue to probe the case to determine potential negligence and ensure accountability.