Three killed as car rams into truck on Badarpur flyover

Three men were killed and four injured after their car collided with a truck on the Badarpur flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late on Saturday when seven men were returning to Okhla’s

Sanjay Colony from a wedding in Haryana’s Faridabad, they added.

Officers at Badarpur police station received a PCR call at 12.48 am about an accident on the Badarpur flyover near the Honda showroom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the trauma centre at AIIMS, Deo said.

Investigations revealed that the car driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a divider on the flyover. The car bounced off the divider under the impact of the collision and

landed on the opposite carriageway, where it collided with the truck, he added.

The victims have been identified as one Raj (21), Sanju (38) and Dinesh (22), the police said.

Among the injured, one Ansul (18) is said to be critical while Neeraj (18), Ajit (28) and Vishal (28) are stable, they said.

Raj was unmarried and living with his family in Laxmi Nagar. His father works as a tailor in Mathura while his mother has passed away, the police said.

Sanju, a resident of Sanjay Colony, was married with two children — a son and a daughter. He worked as a labourer at a tailor shop. Dinesh, also a resident of Sanjay Colony, was unmarried. He was a cloth cutter at a shop in Okhla, they added.

According to the police, the impact of the accident was such that the car was completely mangled, the police said.