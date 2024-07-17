Three killed and nine injured in Greater Noida road accident

GREATER NOIDA: At least three persons have been killed while nine others have sustained critical injuries after a pickup truck lost control and over turned on road in Greater Noida West in the wee hours of Tuesday.



According to police, the incident took place around 3 am near Choganpur roundabout under Ecotech-III police station area of Greater Noida. Cops said that occupants of Mahindra pickup truck and a Swift car involved in the accident were returning after attending a marriage function.

“A passerby informed police and a total of 12 persons were found injured in the accident which took place after the car hit truck from behind. The driver lost control and the truck overturned on the road. They were rushed to nearby hospital where three persons declared brought dead by the doctors.

“Nine persons were injured from which four victims were sent to a higher medical centre in New Delhi,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida, Hirdesh Katheriya.

Police said that both vehicles were returning after attending a wedding at Devla village and were heading towards Aunty Farm colony in Kulesara village of Greater Noida when they collided with each other at the roundabout.

The deceased have been identified as Mohd Mofidul (32), Abdul Rafiq (35), and Sultan Ahmed, all hailing from Assam.

“Investigations revealed that all the occupants of both vehicles were acquainted with one another and were returning from the same marriage function. The dead bodies were handed over to family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway and an FIR will be registered once a complaint is received,” the Additional DCP added.