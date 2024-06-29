Three kids dead in Gr Noida wall collapse

GREATER NOIDA: Three children lost their lives while five others were hospitalised with injuries after a wall collapsed at an under construction house in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

All the children belonged to an extended family and the incident took place at Khodna Khurd village in the Surajpur area around 7.45 pm, the

police stated.

According to a police spokesperson, the collapse happened at the home of a man named Saghir.

Eight children from the extended family were playing when the “under-construction wall of the house suddenly gave way, burying the children underneath,” the spokesperson said.

“Their family members quickly attempted to rescue the trapped children while the locals called the police,” the official said.

The region received rains in the morning.

Emergency services arrived at the scene by 8 pm and the children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Those killed have been identified as Ahad, 4; Alfiza, 2; and Adil, 8, according to the police.

The injured children -- Ayesha, 16; Hussain, 5; Sohna, 12; Wasil, 11; and Sameer, 15 -- are currently receiving treatment at the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, the police said.

The police official said the situation is under investigation to determine the cause of the collapse and ensure such incidents are prevented in

the future.