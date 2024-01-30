Three juveniles apprehended for ‘unnatural act’ with 14-year-old boy

New Delhi: A 14-year-old boy was subjected to an unnatural act by three teenage boys, causing deep psychological trauma.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Hauz Khas Police Station.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday, when the victim was returning home after playing at central park, Hauz Khas.

It was at this time that three known minor boys lured him to a location, where one of them threatened him with a vegetable knife.

The perpetrator then proceeded to commit an unnatural act with the victim, putting his private part in the victim’s mouth, while the other two boys recorded the act on their mobile phones.

The incident left the victim devastated, and he chose not to disclose the horrifying encounter to his family. However, on Sunday, one of the perpetrators sent the video to the victim’s mother, who immediately alerted the local police.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police rushed to the scene, where the mother informed the Investigating Officer about the incident.

The victim was then given immediate counselling and rushed for a medical examination.

Upon examining the child, it was evident that he had suffered severe psychological trauma. The victim informed the police that the perpetrators had threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone. As a result, the distressed boy did not reveal the facts to his family members.

Based on the victim’s statement, a case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation), and34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

During the investigation, all three of the primary suspects were apprehended.