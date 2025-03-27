Three juveniles apprehended for kidnapping, murder of teenager

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended three juveniles for kidnapping and murder of their 15-year-old teenager friend.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Wazirabad Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Vaibhav alias Kannu (15), son of Vikas Garg, a resident of Milan Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the case unfolded after a PCR call was received on March 24, at Police Station Wazirabad, reporting the kidnapping and disappearance of Vaibhav. The victim was a Class 9 student from Mukherjee Nagar who had been missing

since March 23.

Following the report, an FIR was registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Wazirabad Police Station, and an investigation

was launched.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that Vaibhav was last seen in the company of three of his

juvenile friends.

CCTV footage confirmed that they were riding a bike with Vaibhav on Jharoda Pushta Road, which raised suspicion.

The three juveniles were subsequently apprehended and subjected to

rigorous interrogation.

During questioning, the accused boys confessed that they had plotted to kidnap and kill Vaibhav in order to extort money from his family.

According to their confession, they took Vaibhav along with them on their bike under the pretense of hanging out on March 23.

They lured him to a secluded forested area near Bhalswa Lake, where they attacked him with knives and brutally killed him.

After murdering Vaibhav, the juveniles abandoned his body in a forest and fled. On March 24, they used his SIM card to call his father, demanding Rs 10 lakh ransom.

By then, police had intensified their probe and were monitoring the suspects. Based on their confession, Vaibhav’s body was found near Bhalswa Lake on March 25.

The case has shocked the city, highlighting rising juvenile crime. Authorities are investigating psychological and social motives. Police assure justice, while Vaibhav’s grieving family struggles to comprehend the brutal betrayal.