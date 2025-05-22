Three, including two minors, killed in Dwarka e-way crash

New Delhi: A tragic accident near the Dwarka Sector 23 flyover on the Dwarka Expressway claimed three lives, including two minors, and left several others injured.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Dwarka Sector 23 Police Station.

According to the police, the police received an initial PCR call at 3:54 pm reporting a fatal accident on the road from Dwarka Sector 9 toward Dwarka Sectors 20–21.

Shortly after, at 3:58 pm, another call alerted authorities about a vehicle overturning near the Dwarka Sector 23 flyover on the expressway toward Gurgaon.

Upon arrival, police discovered a small tempo, commonly known as a Tata Ace or ‘Chhota Hathi,’ overturned due to a rear tire burst.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was carrying 22 laborers traveling from Nizamuddin to Manesar. The tempo was driven by Shabeer, son of Jaffrudin, a resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi.

The accident caused serious injuries to many passengers, who were immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Sector 9, Dwarka, for medical treatment.

Tragically, three individuals, including a 26-year-old man named Ranjeet and two children, were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. In addition, ten others sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances leading to the rear tire’s burst and the subsequent overturning of the vehicle.

The accident has highlighted concerns over the safety of passenger transport for laborers commuting to industrial areas like Manesar.

This unfortunate incident has left families grieving and raised urgent questions about road safety measures and vehicle maintenance standards for commercial transport vehicles in the region.

The police have urged commuters to remain cautious and vigilant while traveling on the expressway, especially in the aftermath of the accident.