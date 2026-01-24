Three, including jeweller, caught for snatching incidents in Lajpat Nagar

NEW DELHI: Three people have been arrested in connection with snatching incidents that took place in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar in December 2025 and this month, an official said on Friday.



The first incident was reported on December 16, when a PCR call was received regarding a snatching near Gate No. 1 of Lajpat Nagar Metro Station.

The complainant, Sonali Sharma, told police that two unidentified men on a motorcycle snatched her gold chain in front of a shop on Veer Savarkar Marg, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station, and an investigation was taken up.

Subsequently, on January 16, two more incidents of chain snatching were reported in the same police station area, with a similar modus operandi, where victims stated that the accused came on a motorcycle and fled after snatching their gold chains.

Separate FIRs were registered in these cases, police said. During scrutiny, investigators noticed a motorcycle with a partially broken number plate in one of the clips, which helped in developing leads through technical surveillance and local inputs, police said.

Raids were conducted at various suspected hideouts, leading to the arrest of Hemesh (25) and Vinay Kumar (24), both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A jeweller, identified as Ghanshyam (46), was also apprehended for allegedly receiving the stolen gold chains from the

accused, police said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to selling the snatched gold items to the jeweller and admitted involvement in multiple such incidents to earn quick money.

Police said Hemesh was previously lodged in jail in a murder case in Uttar Pradesh, while Vinay and Ghanshyam have no prior criminal record as per initial verification.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other cases, police added.