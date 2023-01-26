Three held for raping minor

Three persons have been arrested by Ghaziabad police in connection with rape of a minor girl in Modinagar area and blackmailing her family after making an obscene video.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Kaleem (22), Asif (23) and Anas (21), all residents of Niwadi area in Modinagar.

“On January 24, police had received complaint from victim’s father who alleged that his daughter, aged around 17, has been raped by a man living in their village as he dragged him into farms while she had gone to get cattle feed” said Ritesh Tripathi, assistant commissioner of police, Modinagar.

“While the girl was being raped, three other men shot a video of the act and started blackmailing her family by demanding money. Victim’s father immediately informed police,” added Tripathi.