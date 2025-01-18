Three held for job scam

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three interstate wanted criminals involved in a high-profile job placement scam in Jharkhand. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminals. The accused has been identified as Faiyaz Khan resident of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, Mustaq Siddiqui resident of Gopal Ganj, Bihar, and Vishwanath Pratap Singh alias Pankaj Singh resident of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the trio, accused of duping victims under the guise of providing overseas employment, had been absconding after amassing approximately 1.5–2 crore rupees. The case, registered under an FIR on December 17, 2024, under Sections 316(2), 318(2), and 61(2) of the BNS Act at Sakchi Police Station, Jharkhand, came to light after victims reported being defrauded by a placement agency named “Hyatt Consultancy.”

The accused lured individuals with promises of jobs abroad, collected substantial sums, and fled after shutting down their operations, even retaining some victims’ passports.

Following an alert from Jharkhand Police, the NDR Crime Branch initiated a manhunt. Informers were mobilized, photographs of the suspects were circulated, and technical analysis of mobile numbers used by the accused was conducted. The efforts bore fruit when the suspects were traced to Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

A raid led by Inspector Vivek Malik and supervised by ACP Umesh Barthwal resulted in the arrest of the three accused Faiyaz Khan, Mustaq Siddiqui, and Vishwanath Pratap Singh alias Pankaj Singh.

The operation involved a team of Sub-Inspectors Samrat and Shubhendu, ASI Vinod, and head constables Deepak, Satpal, and Sudhir.