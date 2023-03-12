Three held for harassing Japanese woman on Holi in Delhi

New Delhi: Three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly harassing and groping a Japanese woman here on Holi, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed a group of youths smearing colour on the woman, who appeared uncomfortable. It also showed one of them smashing an egg on her head.

Though the woman did not lodge a complaint, the police have taken cognisance of the video.

The video was shot on March 8, when Holi was celebrated, in Paharganj area. The girl was staying in Paharganj and left for Bangladesh on Friday, according to police. In a tweet, the woman said she didn’t know it was a serious situation.

“I have just arrived in Bangladesh. I’m really sorry that I didn’t know it was a serious situation. I am fine in mind and body. I will explain more tomorrow,” she said.

DCP (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said people seen in the video have been identified.

Three people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended and are being questioned. They have confessed to their involvement in the incident as seen in the video. They all are residents of an area near Paharganj, he said.

A police official said the accused have been bound down, which means they will have to appear before police to join the investigation whenever required.

Action has been initiated against the accused under the Delhi Police Act. However, the further course of action will be decided on the basis of the merits of the case and in accordance with the woman’s complaint, if any, the police said. So far, the woman has not lodged any complaint.

A Japanese embassy official, in response to an email, confirmed that she has

not contacted the embassy also, a senior police officer said.