Three held for gunrunning, 15 pistols seized

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested three members of an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate, officials said on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prashant Meena (21) and Kamal Meena (27), residents of Dholpur, Rajasthan, and Gagan Saraswat (23) from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Acting on credible intelligence, the Special Cell seized a total of 15 good-quality pistols from their possession.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell said that the operation has successfully disrupted the supply line of illegal firearms entering Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The firearms were intended to be distributed among criminals and traffickers operating in Delhi/NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

The breakthrough came on July 14 when specific information was received that Prashant Meena and Kamal Meena had recently obtained a consignment of pistols from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The police team moved in and apprehended the trio. Upon searching them, Prashant Meena was found in possession of five pistols with extra magazines, while Kamal Meena carried four pistols with extra magazines. Gagan Saraswat was discovered with six single-shot pistols, Dhaliwal confirmed. During interrogation, it was revealed that the firearms were procured from an arms supplier in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, with the intention of supplying them to criminals in Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Prashant Meena has a criminal history involving five cases, including four related to arms trafficking and one for attempted

murder in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Kamal Meena has previously been involved in two cases under the NDPS Act in Rajasthan, Special CP

mentioned.