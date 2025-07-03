Three held for ₹10.8L SBI KYC fraud

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested has busted a sophisticated phishing and fraud racket that duped a Delhi man under the guise of SBI credit card KYC verification.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station Southwest.

The accused has been identified as Mujaffar Jilani (27), Aftab Ansari (27), and Iqbal Raza (24), all were residents of Jamtara, Jharkhand.

According to the police, the case was registered under an FIR following a complaint by KC Barthwal, a resident of Palam, Delhi.

On April 5, Barthwal received a call from someone posing as an SBI official who falsely claimed a debit of Rs 588.82 and urged immediate KYC updation.

Misled by the urgency, the victim clicked on a fake link and unknowingly shared his sensitive financial data.

Over the next few days, fraudulent transactions totaling Rs 10.8 lakh were carried out through his SBI internet banking account.

A cyber cell team led by SI Amit Malik traced the phishing racket to Jamtara, arresting three men after undercover surveillance. The accused used fake KYC links and mule accounts, routing funds through gaming wallets. Police recovered phones, SIMs, and a debit card; public caution was advised.