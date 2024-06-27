Three fraudsters nabbed for Telegram scam: Cops

NEW DELHI: Three fraudsters have been arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police for deceiving people through Telegram by promising high returns on investments.

The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, Dwarka.

The accused were identified as Vipin Kumar (30) from Jahangirpuri, Delhi, Mohit Sharma (27), and Smarth Dabar (23), both from Rohini, Delhi.

The accused, SIM card dealers, opened bank accounts using innocent people’s credentials, selling them on Telegram for illicit money.

On April 24, Rekha Sharma reported being defrauded of Rs. 10,30,849. An FIR was filed, leading to the arrest of Vipin Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Smarth Dabar by the

Cyber Cell.